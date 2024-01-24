Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $726,454,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $12,519,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $143.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

