Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.47. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

