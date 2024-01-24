Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $5,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Paychex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.82 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.