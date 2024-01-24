Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hess by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $137.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.37. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

