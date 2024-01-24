Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

