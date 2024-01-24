Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $142.61 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.03.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

