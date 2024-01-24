Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $193,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,428 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,869 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $55.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.32%.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

