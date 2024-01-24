Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $531.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $522.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

