Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE EL opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day moving average of $146.51. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

