Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several research firms recently commented on ON. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
