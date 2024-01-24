Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ON. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

