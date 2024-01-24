Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $39,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.2 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $875.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $820.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $757.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $556.77 and a 1-year high of $879.56.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.