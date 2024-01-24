Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 2,231 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

