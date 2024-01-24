Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sempra by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 71,909 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,283,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,439,000 after buying an additional 2,312,751 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 103.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.17. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

