Second Half Financial Partners LLC Sells 115,359 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,359 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,642. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

