Second Half Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,029 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

ELS stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

