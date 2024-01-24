Second Half Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.2% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.21. 3,737,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,949,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

