Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $12.60 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.6% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,118,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,926,086. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $281.18 and a 1 year high of $429.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.77.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.