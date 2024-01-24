Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.4% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $434.54. 982,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.85.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

