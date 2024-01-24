Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 0.2% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $111.46. 121,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $116.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.71.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

