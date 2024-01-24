Seaport Res Ptn Lowers D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Neutral

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.

Shares of DHI opened at $143.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

