Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.17. 3,615,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,373. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $90.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 712.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

