Seafarer Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,399,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. Ambev accounts for approximately 15.2% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ambev worth $47,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 17.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 9,610,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,855,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.45%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

