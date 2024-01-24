Scotiabank Boosts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTS. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.35.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$53.43. 489,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,034. The stock has a market cap of C$26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.78. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$49.82 and a 12-month high of C$62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.2082596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

