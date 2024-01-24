Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth $54,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $3,568,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000.

ARM Price Performance

ARM traded down 0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 76.12. 4,172,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 67.46. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 79.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on ARM from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 65.18.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

