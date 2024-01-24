Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,107 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.05. 2,897,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

