Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 391.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,983,000 after buying an additional 5,127,300 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 6,366,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,152,000 after buying an additional 5,098,791 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,696 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. 5,388,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,328,430. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

