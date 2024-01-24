Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Invests $437,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,764. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.59. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.98.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.