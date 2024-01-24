Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.8% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $301.44. 1,162,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,694. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.23. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

