Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.55 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,539. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

