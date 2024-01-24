Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.5% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $4,980,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $891,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $514.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $533.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $475.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

Get Our Latest Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.