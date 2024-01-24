Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,591 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after buying an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,694,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,781,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,905. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $63.53. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

