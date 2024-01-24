Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,331 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,884,000 after buying an additional 71,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 483,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after buying an additional 169,595 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. 108,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $57.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

