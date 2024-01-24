Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 99.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $105.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,993. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $473.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

