Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after buying an additional 102,753 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.03.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

