Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 388,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,440,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.26 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

