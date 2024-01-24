SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $265.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $251.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBAC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,239. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.87 and a 200-day moving average of $225.54. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $309.52.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

