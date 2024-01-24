Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives C$19.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.67.

SIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on Savaria in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Savaria alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SIS

Savaria Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SIS opened at C$15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$210.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.36 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8358045 EPS for the current year.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. Corporate insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.