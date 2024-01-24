Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

SASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

