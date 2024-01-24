Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $5.06

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $5.21. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 195,562 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SANA shares. HC Wainwright raised Sana Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.