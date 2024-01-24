Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 14,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $4,122,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $186,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,410,412 shares of company stock worth $362,670,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE CRM traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $276.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,002,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,784. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.80 and its 200-day moving average is $227.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.82 and a 1-year high of $285.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

