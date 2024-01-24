Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.9% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,412 shares of company stock worth $362,670,305 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.97. 4,415,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,933. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.82 and a 12 month high of $285.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.80 and a 200 day moving average of $227.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $270.04 billion, a PE ratio of 105.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

