Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.55, for a total transaction of $4,238,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,731,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,740,953.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,410,412 shares of company stock worth $362,670,305. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,894,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $269.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.82 and a 12-month high of $285.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

