SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,944 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

PFG opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

