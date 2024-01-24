SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 15,130 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the period.

Shares of INTF opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

