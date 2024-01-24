SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,657,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

