SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,657,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.