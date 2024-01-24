SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 13,617 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 113.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EJUL. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EJUL opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

