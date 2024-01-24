Safe (SAFE) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Safe has a market cap of $38.04 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00004569 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00132105 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00035551 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023085 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.86341244 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

