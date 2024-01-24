RTX (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $78-79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.33 billion. RTX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-5.400 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.39.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $116,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

