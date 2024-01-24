RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Trimmed by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in RTX were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,671,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,821. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

