RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,874 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of RTX by 21.2% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 325.7% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,382,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,486. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.39.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

